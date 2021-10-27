SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A snowplow driver shortage is hitting the city of Springfield hard.
Leaves are filling the streets of Springfield, but in just a few weeks, the leaves will be replaced with snow.
“We could use a lot more around the area definitely,” said Joseph Deso of Springfield.
Deso said his neighborhood could use more plows this winter, but communities around the Bay State are facing a shortage of snowplow drivers, including Springfield, and this may cause some setbacks for residents.
“The driveways and stuff, it blocks it out and then you'll have to shovel it and stuff,” Deso added.
Mom-to-be Yomiara Cabera lives on Sumner Avenue and she said the shortage of plow drivers makes her worried for her growing family.
“Carrying my baby across the street or if I do have to park somewhere far from my apartment building, umm just safety...just the inconvenience of carrying the bags and car seat and all that when there’s snow on the side of the street where I’m crossing, so I’m going to have to come up with a game plan for that for sure,” Cabera explained.
Western Mass News is getting answers from Chris Cignoli, director of the Springfield DPW, and he said they started their search for plow drivers way back on Labor Day.
“The past few years, umm four, five years ago, we had 150 pieces of equipment from contractors during snow signed up for snow events. Last year, it’s been a gradual decline, but last year, we were at 100. It’s not just the city of Springfield. It’s all communities. We been discussing this throughout all the towns,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said Springfield has added a program to attract more drivers.
“We set up an incentive program, uhh before I believe it’s November 12, people who sign up will receive an extra $8 on their hourly rate...You’re making an access of $80 an hour for snow,” Cignoli said.
He told Western Mass News snowplow driver sign-up is easy.
“You can contact the DPW, our procurement office. We’ll set you up with inspection and get you in right away and get you some good rates,” Cignoli noted.
