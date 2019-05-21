SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nineteen companies hoping to earn a license to sell recreational marijuana in Springfield submitted their proposals Monday to meet the 2 p.m. deadline.
However, now, we're learning the deadline has been extended by 48 hours due to some outdated information left on the city's website.
Theo Theocles with Springfield's office of procurement said the deadline for proposals was moved from Monday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 2 p.m.
That change was emailed out to the applicants. However, the city website still said 5 p.m.
Therefore, the city decided to extend the deadline until 2 p.m. tomorrow.
While this frustrated the applicant we spoke with, who got his materials in on-time, the city claims they made the decision out of fairness.
"There was some miscommunication on the law department's website. It wasn’t updated properly," Theocles explained.
By extending the bid application deadline, Theocles is expecting more businesses to vie for an adult-use marijuana shop license.
"We probably had half a dozen folks call and ask because of the timeline discrepancies," Theocles added.
That's in addition to the 19 companies who submitted their materials by 2 p.m. Monday.
Theocles said the ever growing number of applicants are still applying for the same number of licenses - up to four in the introductory phase.
As a member of the committee that'll review each application, Theocles shared some of the criteria he'll be looking for in a bid.
"Location, what they bring to the community, certain things that they’re going to identify in their proposal," Theocles said.
Tim Rooke, founder of 311 Page Blvd. LLC, added "By submitting it in such great detail and being responsible enough to file it on time indicates that we are a professional organization
Rooke said that his bid for 311 Page Boulevard was the first one in the hands of the committee.
"[How long was it?] 300 pages," Rooke explained.
Rooke told Western Mass News his proposal for an adult-use shop took a month to put together with a full team. He said the other applicants should have read the emailed addendums and other communications from the city more clearly.
"If you didn’t take the time to read those changes, how in God's name are you going to be able to be compliant with over 300 pages of rules and regulations by the Cannabis Control Commission?" Rooke noted.
Rooke contends the reason some applicants may not have gotten the communications is because their applications were filled out by a national company, rather than a local proprietor.
"The time and effort you put in to it to make it successful should be a reflection of how much effort you’re going to put into your business to not only make it successful, but to work with the neighborhood that you’re living in," Rooke said.
Now, the 'up to four' licenses are just for the beginning phase. The city council approved 15 licenses total.
Theocles is a member of the internal committee that will read through every bid and recommend up to four businesses for the mayor to approve for the next step, which is negotiating a community host agreement. He said they expect to make that decision by mid-June.
