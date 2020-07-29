SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State lawmakers are calling on the president of Springfield Technical Community College to reconsider canceling seven of its college programs, which will also eliminate nearly two dozen faculty and staff jobs. The move is catching families off-guard.
"We didn't get any notification from the school until after the announcement made to the public," said Springfield mother, Karen Gales.
Gales told Western Mass News her son, Matthew Hotaling, was expected to enroll in the landscape design and management program at Springfield Technical Community College this fall.
However, the family recently learned the program is one of seven that the college plans to cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had looked at other colleges, but we had settled on STCC. He was accepted in April, and then 60-days before the beginning, his program was cut, and there are no other programs for him to go to apply to now to start in the fall," Gales explained.
"We as a delegation, thought it fit to ask Dr. Cook to reconsider those programs that are on the chopping block," said State Representative Bud Williams.
Williams is leading the charge for local lawmakers. While the college said the cuts are necessary due to the fiscal climate and enrollment declines, Williams believes enrollment numbers may come back up.
"We think that enrollment will spike. It hasn't spiked yet. There are some indicators that it's going to spike, and it's my understanding that the day before school starts you can enroll," Williams said.
Now, students have to look at other options, and for Hotaling, that means a year of waiting. He's currently working at Crestview Country Club in Agawam.
With his sights set on landscapes and stadium work, he's looking towards the Stockbridge School of Agriculture in the fall of 2021.
"It hurts a lot. I had a huge plan set out for the next four years, and it all just went downhill," Hotaling explained.
Springfield Technical Community College President Doctor John Cook stated in response to the lawmakers today, saying:
"Shares the frustration and dismay given how the pandemic has accelerated painful choices...We will continue to partner with our delegation to avoid cuts in support of public higher education."
