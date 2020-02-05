SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield family of seven is now homeless after a fire destroyed their Water Street home.
Officials say the house is not structurally safe and the homeowner tells Western Mass News one of their cars was also ruined.
The family of four children and three adults are all being assisted by the Red Cross.
Though the family made it out okay, the same can't be said for all of their pets.
We spoke with one of the homeowners, who said she just couldn't rescue all of the animals and several are still missing.
Still wearing pajamas and slippers from the hospital, Laura Brazier went back to what's left of her Water Street house.
She and her family were treated for smoke inhalation after a Wednesday morning fire destroyed everything they own.
"Everyone was out okay thank goodness, but it just it happened so fast," Brazier tells us.
All the memories built with her four children Brazier says are gone.
"I’ve been here since my 12-year-old was just a newborn," says Brazier.
Brazier, after the frenzy of making sure her kids were safe, was able to rescue a litter of four kittens.
Western Mass News cameras captured two other older cats receiving treatment at the scene, as well as a dog.
Those pets were taken to Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, where the cats were treated with more oxygen.
"One came in breathing normally. The other had come in with a pretty good wheeze," Veterinarian Karen Follett stated.
Animal control officers say the dog is doing fine, though they say she kept trying to run back into the burning home.
"It could be just pure loyalty for her family, just wanting to get back to where her family was," Animal Control Officer Jules Sandborn said.
That loyalty clearly reciprocated as Brazier returned to the home where she says there are other pets she still can't find.
"I have a dog that I don’t know if she made it out. I have a cat that I don’t know if she made it out," added Brazier.
Brazier says this all happened when she woke up and discovered her back door was on fire.
It took fire officials around an hour to knock out all the flames and hot spots.
The cause is still under investigation.
