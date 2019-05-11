SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield family is honoring the memory of their loved one two years after he was killed, this as they continue to search for answers in the case.
It has been two years to the day that 36-year-old Ivery Downie was shot and killed at a gas station on Main Street, but the family tells us that, as they mourn and wait for answers, they will do exactly as he would've done if he was still alive.
That's why they created the LOX Foundation, which stands for Looking Onto Xcellence, with the goal of empowering and engaging youth through charity, scholarship, and mentorship.
Today, the foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to four local students.
Ivery's sister, Dr. Katrina Banks, tells Western Mass News that they decided to create this 501 C3 Foundation, because it was important for the family to keep his memory alive, and give back to the youth, just as Ivery would do.
"This gives me," Banks tells us. "Great joy and it's a positive event, and I know my brother is smiling."
Again, the family is still asking the public for information as to what may have happened to Ivery that night he was shot and killed at the gas station.
If you know anything that may help the investigation, you're asked to contact police.
