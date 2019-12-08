SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we get closer to Christmas, packages are being delivered to homes every day, giving thieves the opportunity to strike.
"It was delivered and then it was gone," Springfield resident Danielle Dorn tells us.
17-year-old Danielle Dorn says she recently did some online shopping, taking advantage of holiday deals, and ordering some makeup from Ulta.
"I ordered a Black Friday package. I was really excited. I got my first job, so I was able to spend money on myself. I was so excited," stated Danielle.
Danielle says she knew her package was supposed to be delivered on December 5.
She had been tracking it all day and when she saw that it was placed on their front porch, she was so excited to go home and get it, but twenty minutes before she got home from school, their cameras showed it was stolen.
Lucky for Danielle, but unlucky for the alleged package thief, the Dorns have cameras up around their entire home.
"Right now, there’s only five up. There’s more cameras all around. Never thought I’d need it," Don Dorn, Danielle's dad, says.
Don tells Western Mass News he feels violated.
"Yes, that’s what was in my head. Why come take my stuff and it’s not even my stuff. It’s my daughter's stuff. She worked hard for it," said Don.
"He’s going to look great in my makeup though. It was nice makeup. I was very mad," added Danielle.
The Dorns tell Western Mass News they have filed a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.