SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield family is trying to figure out what's next after their house was destroyed in a fire, leaving the family of four, including two children, no place to call home for Christmas.
Investigators are trying to figure out what started that fire.
The family says they are devastated after they lost everything just days before Christmas.
"I thank God that I have breath and that I am able to speak to you, but it doesn’t take away from the devastation of losing everything," Springfield resident Jasmine Click tells us.
The house Jasmine Click lived in went up in flames Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
She tells Western Mass News, along with her son, she lives with her cousin and her cousin's daughter.
"We are at a hotel right now until Monday and after Monday, we don’t know what we are going to do," explained Click.
Jasmine and her family are now trying to find a place to stay come Monday.
"We have been running around all day to try to find other assistance, but other assistance is either saying Monday or after the holidays," stated Click.
To make matters worse, Christmas is right around the corner.
Everything inside their home was destroyed, including the Christmas gifts she had for her son, who is 10 years old, and cousin, who is fifteen.
"It's hard when you think about everyone that is going back to their house and their warm bed and their presents and their family," said Click.
Jasmine and her family are looking for the community's support not to just get them through the holidays, but to help replace what they lost.
"We don’t have anything at all, so I don’t really know what to say about specifically when you don’t have anything," added Click.
If you would like to help the family, you can click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.