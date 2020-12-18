Spfld schools seal wall 060719

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools announced Thursday night that students will continue remote learning through April.

One student we spoke with said she would not completely feel safe going back and is happy with the decision to continue remote, but is concerned with the difficulties of online learning.

“It's kind of hard on virtual because, you know, like problems with the internet,” said Yamilet Perez, a student at John F. Kennedy Academy.

Perez is one of the students in the Springfield school district who will continue learning from home.

The school committee voted Thursday night to keep students learning remotely until April 8.

Perez told Western Mass News she misses in-person learning.

“I guess in real life, I can learn better than on virtual because people go to different places on virtual, then having to ask personally in real life,” Perez noted.

Perez’s mom, Yamira Sanabria, said she won't feel safe with her daughter returning to school until the state sees medical progress.

“Make sure the vaccines work,” Sanabria said.

The school committee said the decision to stay remote comes as the Bay State continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and as the district continues to upgrade their ventilation systems.

The option of an earlier return-to-school was left open for groups of students, such as:

  • Special education students
  • Students with limited or interrupted formal education
  • English language learners
  • Vocational education students

The school district said a decision to return to in-person learning will ultimately depend on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s next session is in January

