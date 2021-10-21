SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are just ten days away from the young and young-at-heart making their way from house-to-house trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
In Springfield, there's one house that annually attracts hundreds of visitors on Halloween and the days leading up to it.
"I like when the people just jump out and scare and how many figurines and stuff they have every year,” said Bella Rosario.
Neighbors on Sparrow Drive in Springfield are in awe of the annual Halloween display on their street. For more than 20 years, Howard Banner has decorated his property to celebrate All Hallow's Eve and not even Mother Nature could stop his plans.
"Even during the 2011 snowstorm, we had a huge party here and all that. We just keep replacing and adding more every year,” Banner explained.
Banner told Western Mass News the massive display comes from his love of decorating. He said while he used to include Christmas, his focus over the years has honed in on Halloween.
"I've always enjoyed the scare factor. Ever since my father, in Goshen, he was in charge of hayrides and things like that, so we used to build the whole sets and everything,” Banner added.
Banner estimated that he has spent between $5,000 and $6,000 on his Halloween decor over the years and built a storage facility to keep them safe when not in use. While trick-or-treating was canceled in Springfield last year due to COVID-19, he said this year, he's anticipating 200 to 300 kids on Halloween night.
"I have people walking around here in the daytime and nighttime, taking pictures with their kids around each different item, the different vignettes we have, and we're still not done,” Banner noted.
Banner said visitors to 50 Sparrow Drive on Halloween can expect some extra thrills and the planning has already begun for 2022.
