SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has an exclusive follow-up to a story we first brought you last week.
The family who lost most of their belongings in a house fire last week is struggling to get supplies.
They reached out to Western Mass News with their situation.
Six people were displaced from the house at the end of David street last week.
Fire officials said it could be months before the family can get back into the place where they’ve lived for nearly 15 years.
Tina Brown spoke with Western Mass News over the phone about what she lost in the fire at her David Street home.
“Basically everything,” Brown said.
14 years worth of pictures and paperwork are gone for the Springfield family of six, which Brown said includes two children under the age of 16.
“My granddaughter who’s one, and my son who is 15,” Brown said.
She said now it is difficult to get ahold of basic necessities.
“Finding places to go, money, fundings, clothing like stuff like that,” Brown said.
She said her neighbor started a GoFundMe for her that raised $45 while it is still active on the site as of now, Brown said her neighbor was having issues.
“They were having problems, I guess. People were reporting that it was fake,” Brown said.
Brown said she is trying to set up a different GoFundMe page but in the meantime...
“We’re struggling right now with finding housing and places to go. We have no family out there,” Brown said.
Springfield Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Brown said one friend has offered to accept donations at her home in Springfield, and she can be reached at mince1037@gmail.com.
