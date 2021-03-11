SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people woke up Thursday morning without a place to call home. After a fire tore through their house on Bay Street in Springfield, they now have to figure out how to move forward with no renters insurance.

The family has been through a lot this year. As the adults in the family told Western Mass News, they lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and now, they’re without a place to live. But they did say they do have each other.

“I thought I lost her because I couldn’t find her," said Springfield resident Laura Ayala.

Ayala told Western Mass News what was going through her mind when her house on Bay Street went up in flames. She said her daughter was inside doing remote learning when the fire broke out.

“When I just heard, the first thing I was thinking was to find my daughter, and she was hiding in the bottom of the table," Ayala explained.

Laura told Western Mass News the flames almost reached her daughter.

“When she reacted and heard me, I was looking for her like crazy. The fire was almost on top of her. She just came out," she added.

Ayala and her two daughters, her sister and nephew, and other people in the house now have nothing. No clothes or shoes.

“One day, you got your family, your house, and everything, and then the next day, you don’t have nothing. Only your family," she said.

Now they have to figure out how to replace everything. The family told Western Mass News they were impacted by the pandemic and stopped paying for renters insurance during the summer.

“Like I lost my job for the COVID because I had to stay with my girls," she added.

Now, Western Mass News spoke to the American Red Cross. They told Western Mass News for people who don’t have renters insurance can get help from local and state programs. The family, for now, is staying with another family member.

A GoFundMe page is set up for them. For information on how to donate, click here.