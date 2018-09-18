SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over a dozen Springfield residents have been displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault said firefighters arrived to the home on 51 Leete St. around 3:38 p.m.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was seen coming from the third floor of the multi-family home.
Luckily, everyone made it out safely but six residents on the first floor, and nine second and third floor residents have been displaced.
According to Captain Tetreault, the fire was caused by a child playing with matches that ignited a mattress.
Captain Tetreault noted the Red Cross is helping residents find a place to stay.
