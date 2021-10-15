Springfield FD rescues cat stuck 80 feet up in Clyde Street tree Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One lucky cat is home after getting stuck 80 feet up a tree on Clyde Street in Springfield Friday.
Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News they got the call around 3:30 Thursday afternoon and said it only took 20 minutes to get the feline down.
Capt. Piemonte said that cats are usually very skittish and try to climb even further up the trees when they see a truck approaching. However, this cat was very friendly and ready to get down. The cat was returned safely to its owner.
