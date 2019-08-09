Springfield Fire, Columbia Gas crews called to gas leak on Brookline Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters and Columbia Gas crews were called to Brookline Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a gas leak.

Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters were called to 39 Brookline Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a natural gas leak.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined that a resident had been digging on the property and had struck a gas line.

Springfield Fire officials contacted Columbia Gas shortly thereafter.

As a precautionary measure, fire officials evacuated the occupants that were inside the residence at 39 Brookline Avenue.

Columbia Gas officials were able to quickly and efficiently mitigate the situation, and the residents were allowed back inside later that afternoon.

