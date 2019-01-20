SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message from the Springfield Fire Department.
On Saturday afternoon, a teenager feel the ice on Duck Pond in Forest Park.
Even with the drop in temperature Sunday and recent snow, the ice is still not safe.
"If anybody thinks it's safe to walk out on the ice and see what's like," Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells us. "It is not safe to be out there."
As many people anxiously awaited fresh snow, others are hoping they can get out on the ice soon, but the Springfield Fire Department says it's just not safe.
"There's not enough ice out there," continued Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi. "We haven't had enough prolonged, cold weather. It's going to be six degrees tomorrow, but that's still not going to build ice quickly enough for people to be out there ice skating our putting recreational vehicles out on the ice."
Fire Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News it takes about four inches of ice to sustain the weight of an ice skater, six inches for a snowmobile, and about eight inches to hold a car.
The skim coat of ice on bodies of water, like Duck Pond, will not hold anybody up.
"With the warmer weather," stated Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi. "That's going to follow right up on this, and the rain, even if there is some ice that's built, it will be softened up by then."
With the recent snowfall, it's difficult to see where exactly ice begins or ends, making conditions even more dangerous.
"Now that there is snow on the ice and the ice is thin," says Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi. "People may not know there's actually ice in a certain area, and they'll be walking in the snow and they'll fall through into a body of water so you need to be careful with that as well."
If you ever see a person or animal go through the ice, Commissioner Calvi says do not try to save them.
Call 911 for help immediately.
"If we get a call for an ice rescue," stated Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi. "We'll send a ladder and the rescue squad."
