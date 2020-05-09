SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the home of 53 Terrence St.
One firefighter was burned extinguishing the flames, fire officials said, but the injuries are not life-threatening.
The home is a "total loss," and the two adjacent houses were damaged as well, officials said. All three homes were occupied with residents, but everyone made it out safety, officials said.
Three cars were also involved and are not recoverable, officials said.
The flames were extinguished in about 15 minutes, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
