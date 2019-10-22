SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Professional Fire Firefighter of Massachusetts and the Springfield Fire Department has announced the Line of Duty Death (LODD) of a fellow firefighter.
64-year-old Firefighter Kevin Welz was at home surrounded by his family and friends when he passed away from occupational cancer on October 17th.
He was born in Springfield and graduated from Classical High School and retired in 2017 after working as a Firefighter for Springfield Fire Department for 32 years.
Calling hours are set for tomorrow, October 23rd from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Sampson's Chapel of the Acres on Tinkham Road in Springfield.
The funeral service is being held on Thursday, October 24th at 10 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church on Chestnut Street in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.