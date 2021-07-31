The car went straight through the glass of a building, leaving some pretty major damage behind.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield fire officials said a car drove directly into a building on Boston Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The car went straight through the glass of a building, leaving some pretty major damage behind. The Springfield Fire Department said that one person had to be pulled from the car.

Western Mass News was told they were taken to a local hospital, but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

