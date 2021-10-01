SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, several of Springfield’s finest were promoted within the city's fire department.
One of those, Leontino Piecuch, a military man. He's been with the Springfield Fire Department for 11 years.
Friday he was named as the new district chief, a position he said he couldn't do without the support of his family.
His mother took part in Friday's pinning' ceremony.
“She is inspiration. She's been there since day one. She's a true Italian, been the head of the household. I had my father do the last one; she made her digs. So I had to make sure she got this one,” New District Chief Piecuch said.
Along with Piecuch, Lieutenant Sean Connery was promoted to captain, and firefighters Juan Barera and Samuel Nelson were promoted to lieutenant.
