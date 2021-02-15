SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As residents across western Mass. prepared for the incoming storm, a local fire department geared up to make sure they’re ready and able to respond to calls.
The Springfield Fire Department spoke with Western Mass News about the preparations they took for the storm.
Fire crews in Springfield monitor the weather in order to respond to emergency calls during this winter blast. Icy roads and freezing rain impact the way their job is done.
“It definitely becomes harder,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Piemonte said if conditions get too bad additional help from the public works department will be requested.
Colder temperatures will of course form lots of ice, but the fire department said it's prepared for it.
“If we’re operating at a fire scene, the water is definitely going to freeze that we're applying as far as the apparatus goes. We’re always taught to keep the water flowing and moving, but the pumps are equipped with recirculating valves, so the water doesn’t sit static,” Piemonte explained.
He said fire crews have gallon buckets of sand on the trucks when they head to a scene to spread across the area where water might freeze from the hoses.
Ahead of the storm, Piemonte also reminded people to follow the parking ban in their town or city.
“We have to navigate a lot of small tight streets, and if the parking vans are adhered to we can safely get past them and arrive on scene. If we can’t get on scene we can’t help anybody,” Piemonte said.
