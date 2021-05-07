SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi for a promotion and award ceremony for the Springfield Fire Department Friday.
Three SFD Lieutenants will be promoted to Captain and seven firefighters will be promoted to Lieutenant. During the ceremony, Commissioner Calvi will also award, honor and recognize members and units of the SFD for their bravery and service.
Those being promoted and awarded include:
- Lt. Kevin Maclellan promoted to Captain
- Lt C.J. Rhodes promoted to Captain
- Lt. Michael Ireland promoted to Captain
- Private William C. Torres promoted to Lieutenant
- Private Benjamin Lopez Ortiz promoted to Lieutenant
- Private Jonathan Shea promoted to Lieutenant
- Private William Messer Promoted to Lieutenant
- Private Zachary Prendergast Promoted to Lieutenant
- Private Alberto Perez promoted to Lieutenant
- Private Erik Ryan promoted to Lieutenant
- Private George Vasquez will be awarded the Medal of Honor
- Lt. Jonathan Shea will be awarded the Medal of Merit
- Private Justin Mestre will be awarded the Medal of Merit
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
Barry Kriger will serve as emcee.
