SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Boston Road.
According to Springfield Fire Capitan Drew Piemonte, the cause of the fire was an unattended wood stove. No injuries were reported and nobody was displaced.
