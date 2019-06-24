SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just before midnight the Springfield fire department responded 319 North Branch Parkway to find a truck on fire.
The fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries reported.
The Springfield fire department says, the Arson and Bomb squad determined it to be set fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.