Springfield Fire Department responds to Washington St. garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Fire Department responded to a residential garage fire on Liberty Street Sunday Afternoon. No injuries have been reported.
Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the call came in at 4:30 p.m. The fire, which appeared to have started in the rear of the garage, was extinguished in five minutes.
The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
