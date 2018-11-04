Springfield Fire investigating car fire on Oswego Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are investigating a car fire that occurred on 62 Oswego Street.
Springfield Fire Department officials tell us they received the call around 5:30 Sunday evening.
When they arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Honda Accord, parked in front of the address, on fire, and worked quickly to douse the flames.
No injuries have been reported yet.
The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.
