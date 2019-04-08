SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department is on alert after fighting five car fires in the span of eight days.
We first told you about an increase in deliberately-set car fires back in March.
Now, exactly a month later, Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that the problem isn't getting better.
"We heard like a bomb," said one Crystal Avenue homeowner, who didn't want to show his face on-camera. "That car, another car, the building...it’s too close to us," he continued.
You might be hesitant too if you witnessed two car fires, on the same portion of your street, happening within a week of each other.
"Makes you afraid because you don’t want to be outside at night," the Crystal Avenue resident added.
Springfield fire officials said that these two fires were arson, as was another on Page Boulevard.
The causes of the other two care fires set in that same eight day period are undetermined, but Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that the very nature of these calls make a fire's origin difficult to trace.
"If a car fire is well involved, you’re never really going to find out what happened unless you saw somebody do it. Once the inside of it the car burns out, a lot of the evidence burns out with that at that point. If any of the main components of the car burn out, there’s so much damage of the car is not worth fixing," Calvi explained.
Calvi said there doesn't appear to be a link between the nine car fires they've investigated in the last month, but he did share with Western Mass News the most common reasons why they're started.
"Insurance people are burning their own cars to collect the insurance money. Then, there is revenge fires, another leading cause of car fires, where you have a fight with somebody and that person comes back later and burns your car," Calvi noted.
Calvi said that the best advice is to report any suspicious activity seen around homes and neighborhoods.
"If you see something happening, call the police, call 911. If you see a fire, report it to us early, so we can get there. People just need to be vigilant as to what’s going on in their neighborhoods at all times," Calvi said.
Since that homeowner told us he heard an explosion that frightened him, we took those concerns to Calvi. He said that when a car is on fire, often times, the tires pop or the motor box pops. He said that gas tanks don't explode like they do in movies.
