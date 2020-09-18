SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are facing charges after crews responded to a fire in Springfield.
Thursday afternoon, Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at a business at 741 Liberty Street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that there was a residential apartment on the second floor of the building and when crews were working to clear the residence, firefighters found a marijuana grow operation.
The apartment's resident, identified as Jeffrey Erricolo, was detained as the investigation continued.
Officials also found a van that was backed up to a garage door had been driven across the parking lot when police arrived.
Police spoke with the driver, identified as Jared Via, who allegedly said that he worked for Erricolo, and had a license to carry and was carrying a firearm. Via was then also detained.
Another van registered to Erricolo, believed to be involved in transporting and illegally selling marijuana, was also found.
Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant and around 7 p.m. Thursday, that warrant was executed.
During the search of the apartment and vans, detectives seized:
- Approximately 142 pounds of marijuana
- THC edibles
- EHC oils
- THC liquid
- More than $112,000 in cash
- 10 high-capacity magazines
- 10 additional magazines
- AR-style ghost gun
- Six semi-automatic pistols
- Semi-automatic rifle
Erricolo, 37, of Springfield was then placed under arrest on charges including trafficking marijuana (100 to 200 pounds), cultivate/manufacture marijuana, and possession of a Class B drug. Walsh said that bail was set at $10,000, which Erricolo paid and he was released.
Walsh explained that Via was also arrested because while he had a valid license to carry, "he was in possession of several illegal high capacity feeding devices and a ghost gun without a serial number in addition to hash-oil."
Via, 28, of Monson is charged with making a firearm without a serial number, six counts of possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device, and possession of a Class C drug.
