SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a working fire on Edmund Wynne Circle in Springfield on Monday afternoon, according to Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
The fire at 52 Edmund Wynn Cir. was a kitchen fire, he said, and the Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating.
At least two apartments are uninhabitable, Piemonte said, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Western Mass News is waiting to hear back on how many residents have been displaced.
We will continue to follow this and will provide information as it becomes available both on-air and online.
