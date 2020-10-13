SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon on Tiffany Street. Officials said one person was displaced, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This came as Springfield city officials are reporting an increase in kitchen fires across the city.
Fire officials are urging everyone to be careful cooking and to know what to do in case of a fire in their kitchen.
“The general cause is usually just being careless around the stove and not keeping the stovetop clean, free of grease and dirt and grime, and just basically using safe cooking habits,” Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
Piemonte said there’s a handful of calls everyday related to kitchen fires and pots left unattended when cooking. Piemonte said there’s an equal split between electric and gas ovens.
Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi didn't make it to Mayor Domenic Sarno’s weekly news briefing Tuesday, but wanted him to let everyone know that no firefighters have COVID-19 and kitchen fires are becoming too frequent.
“They are getting, I don't want to say a rash, but a number of kitchen fires and that is being caused with people wearing loose clothing and it gets caught on fire," Sarno said.
“They're moving around going back and forth, myself included when I'm cooking, if you have a loose piece of clothing and you're not paying attention to it depending on what the clothing is made of, it can catch on fire rather quickly,” Piemonte said. “And having a fire extinguisher handy and also being trained in its use is definity helpful.”
Fire extinguishers are rated in different classes -- basically meaning they’re meant for different kinds of fires.
“You just have to have the proper extinguisher available to extinguish the fire you have to extinguish. You don’t wanna put a water extinguisher on a grease fire, obviously,” he said.
As far as where the fire extinguisher should be stored. Piemonte had advice.
“You actually don't want want to keep them in the kitchen directly, keep them either off to the side in a pantry or out in the garage, because if there is a fire in the kitchen, you're not going to be able to access the extinguisher to due to high heat or smoke conditions,” he said.
Piemonte had other steps people can take to ensure the safety of them and their family.
- Keep the stove top clean of grease and dirt
- Maintaining a three-foot safety zone for children and pets
- Practicing fire drills with the family
- Making sure all of smoke detectors are up and running
If the fire seems like it needs more than an extinguisher to take on, he urged people to call 911 and evacuate their home. Those in need of a fire extinguisher or a smoke alarm check can call their local fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.