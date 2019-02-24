Springfield Fire officials called to car accident on Dickinson Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials are investigating a minor two-car crash that occurred on Dickinson Street Sunday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were called to 380 Dickinson Street just after 3:00 p.m. for a report of a two-car accident with extrication.
Leger stated that firefighters used specific tools, not the jaws of life, to extricate a woman from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
The other occupants involved were out of the vehicle.
The extent of the occupants' injuries have not been released yet.
It is unclear how many people were inside either of the vehicles.
This accident remains under investigation.
