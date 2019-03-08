SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield fire commissioner is speaking out after two instances of apparent arson in the city.
Fire investigators said that two vehicles were set ablaze in two separate neighborhoods in the city - one happened Thursday and the other was last month.
Now, the department is warning everyone whose cars are parked outdoors to lock and secure them because they say the way these cars are being targeted is dangerous and straight out of a Hollywood plot.
"Incendiary devices were found at both locations," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Those devices, that ignited two Springfield cars, are like something out of a movie: Molotov cocktails launched in close proximity to homes.
"They're different materials used to make them and they were in two different neighborhoods," Calvi noted.
We spoke with the owner of the car whose vehicle was hit with a Molotov cocktail on Darwell Street and while she didn't want to go on-camera, Calvi said he doesn't believe the two incidents are related.
"At this time, we haven't found anything to tie those incidents together," Calvi explained.
Calvi said that one of the car owners didn't see the damage until the next morning, but the other was an active blaze firefighters had to extinguish.
"If they see something around their cars, call 911, report it to the police department. If you see something, say something. It can injure people very easily. It's also attempt to harm people, property, and defraud the government and insurance companies. [I've seen Molotov cocktails in like movies and video games...outside of these two incidents, when was the last time you saw somebody use one of these things?] Last year, it's not as uncommon as you think," Calvi said.
We asked Calvi exactly what materials these Molotov cocktails were made out of, but he declined to respond out of fear of copy cats.
