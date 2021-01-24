newbury st fire 1242021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials responded to a structure fire on Newbury Street.

Officials responded to a structure fire on Sunday afternoon on Newbury Street.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire began in the basement of the home.

There were no injuries, and Piemonte did not believe anyone was displaced.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigated the cause of the fire and found it was caused by a dryer.

