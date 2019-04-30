Springfield Fire officials investigating cause of unattended car fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire that caused massive delays on I-91 North in Springfield Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Springfield Fire officials.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called by troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Springfield around 4:45 p.m. to help douse a Nissan Maxima that had caught fire on I-91.
Leger adds that the vehicle had been left unattended, and that it was parked prior to Exit 9.
State Police officials stated that the Exit 9 ramp was temporarily closed, with Mass. DOT officials adding that traffic on I-91 North had been reduced to one lane of travel at one point.
All lanes and the Exit 9 ramp have since reopened.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.