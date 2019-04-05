SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters are investigating a care fire that occurred on Crystal Avenue Friday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were called to 34 Crystal Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. where they located a 2004 Volvo S-80 sedan that had caught fire.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, according to Leger, determined that this fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370 or by using the Springfield Police Department's Text A Tip line.
