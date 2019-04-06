Springfield Fire officials investigating intentionally set truck fire on Page Blvd.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials are investigating an intentionally set truck fire that occurred on Page Boulevard Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters responded to 292 Page Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they located a 2017 Chevy 3500 that was engulfed.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire was deliberately set.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the truck fire is urged to contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370 or by using the Springfield Police Department's Text-A-Tip service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.