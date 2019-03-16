SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out at a home on Pendleton Avenue Saturday night.
Although details remain limited at this time, Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that crews were called to 139 Pendleton Avenue for a report of a structure fire around 7:45 Saturday night.
It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out or if anyone was displaced.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
