Springfield Fire officials on scene investigating car crash on Dickinson Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials are on scene investigating a car crash that occurred on Dickinson Street Sunday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were called around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a two-car accident with extrication on Dickinson Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but Dennis Leger stated that firefighters used specific tools, not the jaws of life, to extricate a woman from an unspecified vehicle that was involved in a crash.
The other occupants involved were out of the vehicle.
It is unclear how many cars were involved in the accident, the exact number of occupants inside the vehicle or vehicles, or the extent of the occupants' injuries.
We have reached out the Springfield Police Department for a comment on the accident, but have not received a reply back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.