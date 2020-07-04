SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the Fourth of July, and while some people are taking time to relax with family and friends, local police and fire officials are stepping up to make sure the community stays safe this holiday weekend.
This is all due to an increase in illegal firework calls, but be rest assured officials have prepared for a busy night.
The City of Springfield has increased its police and fire crews for tonight, to be able to handle larger call volumes.
Last night alone, Springfield Fire Department's Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News there were close to 300 calls that came in overnight about illegal fireworks.
"The City of Springfield has seen a recent dramatic increase in the use of illegal fireworks, complaints about their use coming into police, and fire on a nightly basis for the last several weeks," he said. "We have extinguished several small fires started by apparent fireworks."
He said call volumes have been increasing due to many people being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and with today being Independence Day, the department has prepared for a busy night.
Fourth of July fireworks shows have been canceled throughout western Mass. to prohibit people from gathering together.
Piemonte also said it’s important to remember that fireworks are dangerous and should only be handled by professionals.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, we hear more from Piemonte and veteran service officials on how fireworks can drastically affect veterans.
