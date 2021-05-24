SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Nursery Street Monday afternoon.
Fire officials responded to a Level 1 Hazmat incident at 196 Nursery Street around 2 p.m.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the feeder line into the building was ruptured by workers erecting a tent.
The leak was secured by Eversource and no injuries were reported.
