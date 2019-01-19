Springfield Fire officials work quickly to douse kitchen fire on State Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the Springfield Fire Department worked quickly to douse a kitchen fire that occurred on State Street Saturday evening.
Springfield Fire officials tell us that they were called to the 746-748 block of State Street just before 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they worked quickly to douse a fire that occurred in the kitchen on the first floor of a house.
The house sustained less than $5,000 in damages, and no injuries were reported.
Officials determined that the fire was a result of food that was left unattended on the stove.
