SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department said Monday morning that they received a prank call from a student.
Commissioner B.J. Calvi said the call came in from a school student on a Zoom call who announced to his teacher that his house was on fire.
Calvi said that turned out to be a malicious false call and now, he has a message for parents and the community.
"To all the parents out there, the children may think this is fun and games, but that places everybody's life in jeopardy. We're now responding across the city - lights and sirens - putting people's lives at risk, putting our lives at risk," Calvi explained.
Calvi stressed the seriousness of an issue like this and urged parents and caregivers to talk with their children.
