SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department now has a new tool for firefighters.
“Right now, only the ladder companies, the truck companies, and rescue squad are carrying thermal imaging cameras," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi
However, that's no longer the case. The city of Springfield budgeting out just shy of $30,000 to outfit each engine company with a vital tool to get the job done: Flir K33 cameras.
"It helps to know where the other firefighters are," Calvi added.
Perhaps more importantly, "this speeds the ability to search for victims in a fire building," Calvi explained.
If you're curious just what firefighters will be seeing looking through these cameras, take a look at this. The image below is Taylor as seen through the camera.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance and quite literally lent a hand to show how these cameras work.
"When you did the hand-print, somebody was here or somebody is here," Sarno noted.
Sarno left impressed with the display and told Western Mass News that he's fully behind this investment, which Calvi budgeted out.
"Any fire where there are people inside the building, this a valuable tool to be deployed. [Bottom line, that 30-grand is money well spent?] Money well spent," Calvi said.
