Springfield Fire respond to house fire on Home Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters worked quickly to douse a house fire that occurred on Home Street Sunday evening.
Fire officials in Springfield tell us that they were called to a report of a fire on Home Street just after 7:00 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they located a fire on the outside of a home at 9 Home Street, and worked quickly to put out the flames.
Officials from the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused from a main, electrical line that was running into the house.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and officials determined that the house sustained approximately $5,000 in damages.
