SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a porch fire on White Street on Sunday evening.
Fire officials responded to White Street around 7 p.m. for a small porch fire.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and there was no extension to the house.
There were no reported injuries and no residents were displaced.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
