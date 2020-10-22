SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield welcomed a new class of firefighters into their ranks on Thursday.
The eight recruits graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy two weeks ago.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said today's ceremony is very important to welcoming those recruits, but it certainly lacked something since families couldn't attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It takes a little bit away from it, but we have to concentrate on the safety of everybody working, to make sure everybody stays healthy in these times. It's a sacrifice, but we try to make it as nice as we can...swearing them in and giving them a little pomp and circumstance," Calvi explained.
Since their academy training ended, the new recruits have undergone emergency medical services training, as well as fire training specific to the city of Springfield.
