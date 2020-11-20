SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's fire department has officially welcomed some new members of the department.
Friday morning, Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno swore-in 10 new firefighters.
The swearing in took place at the public safety complex on Carew Street.
“Congratulations to all of our newest recruits. On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, we are all looking forward to working together on behalf of our residents. All of the new recruits have a bright future with our SFD and I wish to congratulate all of them and their families. Job well done," said Calvi in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.