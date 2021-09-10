SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now 20 years removed from the attacks of September 11, 2001, a local firefighter and Marine is hoping for one thing: that we remember.
"When you see a full-size ladder truck upside down on a light post like a toothpick and an olive, I never seen anything like [that],” said Richard Brohman Jr.
They are images seared into Brohman's mind. The Marine and Springfield firefighter is one of a dozen or so from the city who answered the call to assist at Ground Zero in New York City.
"Firefighters react, we're all brothers. Whether from California or Massachusetts…all the guys wanted to go down there,” Brohman explained.
His wife, Tina, also a veteran, was worried yet proud of her husband as he made the trip. “He definitely was going to be going somewhere or doing something, that's just the way he is,” she said.
A couple of days after the terror attack, Richard and his team were in New York City about as close to Ground Zero as you could be.
"We stayed at Station 10,” he explained.
He elaborates on what he saw and his mission over their week and a half on scene.
“Anywhere near Ground Zero, all the windows were broken. There was debris there…There was dust in the street. I'm telling you, a ladder truck, it was...the light pole was like this and truck was upside down…We were on a line just taking buckets, you know, of debris to find bodies. We'd find a hand or a body. Everything would stop. We would stand at attention and salute it when it was going past us,” Brohman noted.
Amid the horror and destruction, Richard told Western Mass News the best of America emerged - bravery from his fellow first responders.
"It’s natural. You see a fire, you go. With firefighters, we go in and see what we can do,” Brohman added.
He also saw a sense of family from the community.
"There was crates of water all over the place. If you ran out of underwear, there was a crate to get that…socks, you know. Everyone come together and that's what this country is about,” Brohman said.
He also found proud Americans eager for payback, ready to defend our way of life. Can we change this?
"When you see it on American soil, you get enraged. Who had the intestinal fortitude to mess with the U.S.?” Brohman asked.
After about a week and a half on Ground Zero, Richard received a different set of orders. This time, it was for a deployment with the Marines in the war on terror. It’s a mission that cut deep for so many Americans, just like the attacks.
“I remember my daughter saying she hated the flag when we went past it. She was five…I was like, ‘What?’ We've always been about the flag, but she said it took her daddy away, so it was really, really hard on the family,” Tina Brohman said.
Looking forward, through so much loss, Richard said his hope is that we remember the innocent lives lost and honor those who rushed in when others ran out.
“I think it should be a national holiday of remembrance,” he said.
