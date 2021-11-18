SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The IAFF Local 648 which represents the Firefighters of the Springfield Fire Department, has agreed to their merit bonus pay.
Members of the IAFF Local 648 that have been identified as going above and beyond throughout this COVID-19 pandemic will be rewarded with an amount that can reach a maximum of $5,000.
Mayor Sarno announced in a statement that they will remain consistent with merit pay in rewarding city employees that have gone above and beyond.
"We will continue our fair review process and distribution of these merit bonus pay allotments for our city side employees," said Sarno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.