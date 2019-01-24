Springfield firefighters act quickly to douse house fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire early Thursday morning.
Springfield Fire Department officials tell us that they were dispatched to 21 Lang Street just before 2:00 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, they located a fire on the exterior sheathing of the house, which had then extended to a part of the interior wall.
The house sustained less than $5,000 damages, but could've been much more if not for the swift actions of the Springfield Fire Department.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the source of the fire as an electrical outlet that had malfunctioned.
