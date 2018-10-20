SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Springfield were called to a fire overnight near a building on Paridon Street.
We're told a large pile of heavy timber was on fire behind a building when fire crews arrived. This according to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner.
The call came in around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Luckily, firefighters were able to stop the flames from reaching the building, extinguishing the fire before it spread.
Now, Leger says the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating.
No word yet on what caused the fire to start.
